Royal Daidem School holds graduation
Accra, Aug. 7, GNA - Dr Joyce Aryee, Chief Executive Officer of Salt and Light Ministry, has called on Ghanaians to rededicate themselves and work tirelessly to ensure the rapid development of the nation.
She said for the nation to be developed, there was the need for the citizenry to cultivate the habit of hard work, which was the bedrock for sustainable development.
Dr Aryee made the call at the Silver Jubilee celebration and Speech and Prize-Giving Day of Royal Daidem School at Dome in Accra on Saturday.
The celebration was on the theme, 'Transforming Lives through Commitment and Hard work''.
Dr Aryee said hard work built confidence, it enabled one to get better and above all, it enabled one to experience gratitude.
She said it also led to self-improvement, motivated and also built one's character to become result-oriented.
Dr Aryee commended the school authorities for their hard work which had made the school what it was today.
She charged the pupils to take their lessons seriously to enable them to grow to become useful citizens.
Reverend Alfred Ocran, Chairman of Legacy and Legacy, urged the pupils to be obedient to enable them to achieve their dreams.
Mrs Margaret Nortey, Proprietress of the school said the School established in 1992 had trained many people some of whom occupied key positions in the society.
She said the School intended to put up staff accommodation, conference room and would also replace all broken down desks with chairs to enhance effective teaching and learning.
'The school aims at building a strong and well-organized Old Students Association, which will have frequent meetings with pupils to motivate them and also organize periodic programmes for the school,'' Mrs Nortey added.
Mr Benjamin Ntim Gyakari, Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association of the School urged the pupils to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may ruin their future aspirations.
GNA
