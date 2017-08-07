TOP STORIES
The demands of the Western- North are being considered - President Akuffo Addo
Bibiani (W/R), Aug. 7, GNA - President Nana Addo-Danquah Akuffo Addo has said due processes are being followed to heed to the call for a new region to be created in the Western Region.
He said he has already written to the Council of State after receiving various petitions from the paramountcies of the Bekwai-Anhwianso area on the need for the creation of the new region which is the pre-requisite for any action to be made.
President Akufo Addo said this at a durbar of the chiefs and people of the Bibiani-Anhwianso traditional area on the day one of his three day 'Thank You' tour to the Western Region.
He said his office would on August 15, meet with the Council of State members to deliberate on the matter and thereafter set up a commission of enquiry to collate views of the indigenes on the subject.
The President said, 'This is the first time in the fourth Republic that a Region is going to be created…I have received various petitions on the matter, support and would help me to make Ghana work…we are not poor'.
President Akuffo-Addo, whilst expressing appreciation for the overwhelming support given by the people in the area during the 2016 elections, said government was currently bedeviled with various financial difficulties since the assumption of office.
'We are putting things together and revitalizing the economy to enable the government fulfil the numerous promises including free Senior High School, One District, One Factory and the redevelopment of the railways to create more jobs and improve economic livelihoods of Ghanaians', he said.
On cocoa production, the President promised to raise the current production level which stands at around 700,000 to one million tonnes.
The Sefwi-Anhwianso area, the President said, would by September, become a municipality and have a Nursing Training college.
Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anhwianso, expressed gratitude to the President for the numerous interventions aimed at placing the Ghanaian economy on track.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
