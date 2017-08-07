modernghana logo

Maxwell Opoku-Afari appointed First Deputy Governor of BoG

CitiFMonline
39 minutes ago | Business & Finance

A Deputy Division Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari has been appointed as the new First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari takes over from Mr. Milison Narh who announced his retirement on 31st July, 2017 during a courtesy call on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Prior to his appointment as a Deputy Division Chief of the IMF, Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari was a senior economist with the Fund.

He also served as a special assistant to the Governor of the BoG from 2006 to 2009 and was also the Head of the special studies unit of the central bank.


By Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

