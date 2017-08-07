TOP STORIES
Lessons From The Eventful Life Of The Ageing Chief Francis Arthur Inzeribe Of Nigeria And Ghana
The name Francis Arthur Nzeribe must ring a bell in the entire world particularly to the elderly people in Ghana and Nigeria.
The bitter experience in the long journey through life of this popular figure, the world over, particularly in Ghana and Nigeria must serve as a lesson to all especially the young ones. The 78 years old prominent Nigerian had lived and worked in Ghana, Nigeria and Europe and managed to possess a lot of movable and immovable properties including aircrafts, working closely with leaders of the world.
But today this man who became a senator in Nigeria is a pale shadow of himself unable to move around as he did in the past due to sickness and old age
The photograph of the ageing and sick Chief Francis Arthur Nzeribe shows him sitting languidly, with medics around him in the social media. It was not clear who broke into the private home in Orlu Imo State to take the photograph of the former arms dealer, maverick politician and a man believed to have been used by the Ibrahim Babangida military regime to scupper the 1993 presidential election. The photograph is now being shared on many WhatsApp platforms, with commentaries short on sympathy, but replete with lessons on the vanity of life and the enfeebling capacity of old age. Nzeribe who is now 78, had vanished from the limelight since he was defeated in the 2006 primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party to elect a senatorial candidate for his Orlu Imo state constituency. Obviously struck down by illness and weakened by it, he has not been a factor in the Nigerian politics for close to a decade.
His voice had been silent since then. The man who once ran for office as president and was elected a senator in the short-lived Babangida Military-Civilian rule experiment and in 1999 and 2003, re-emerged in the last 24 hours in dispiriting, shocking circumstances. One comment largely shared along with the photograph says: Above is Author Nzeribe living like an invalid at his country home in Orlu, IMO State. At the height of his life, he lived in Nicon Hilton Hotel Abuja Presidential Suite for over 20years. So also Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.
He rode on Rolls Royce cars in London and Lagos. Had Mansions in major cities of the world. Had private jets. Was one time an enfante terrible of Nigeria’s Politics. He helped to lead IBB to June 12 imbroglio and Late Abacha’s attempted transmutation to Civilian President in 1998. “Today, he lives a pathetic life at the mercy of aides and Nurses. Life is moving on in Nigeria and the world without him. Money, cars, houses, private jets, and jet life are all Vanities upon Vanity. May God Almighty continue to bless us with Good and sound health, peace of mind and contentment today and forever, Amen”. But another commentator chipped in: “Francis Arthur Nzeribe’s body physique today is the natural consequence of ageing, which all of us, if God blesses us with old age, will have to pass through. It has nothing to do with his infamous role as ABN leader.
This is also a lesson to all, that in our journey through life, we should remember that there is God almighty and that one day, we will give account of our stewardship. “. Another Nigerian wrote: Let those who have ears to hear, eyes to see learn from Arthur Nzeribe’s case. Vanities upon vanity all will end one day. Who inherited all of ‘Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia properties? Francis Arthur Nzeribe was born on 2 November 1938, in Oguta Imo state. Here is what his Wikipedia biography post says of him: He is the Ogbuagu, Osniji, Damanze Oyimba of Oguta. His second wife is the sister of Hajia Asabe Yar’Adua, wife of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who was brother of President Umaru Yar’Adua. He attended Holy Ghost College, Owerri, and then got a scholarship from the Nigerian Ports Authority in 1958 to study marine engineering in England. By 1960 he was selling life insurance to black immigrants in Britain. He met Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana that year and started to work for Nkrumah in public relations.
He bought his first Rolls Royce a year later. After the fall of Nkrumah in 1966 he lost influence in Ghana. In 1969 Nzeribe started up the Fanz Organization based in London, dealing in heavy construction, arms, oil brokerage, publishing and property investment, with much business in the Middle East and Gulf states. By 1979 Fanz had an annual trading turnover of £70 million. In Nigeria, Nzeribe built up Sentinel Assurance and other companies. In 1983 he spent N12m to win a Senatorial seat in Orlu.
In 1993, he was a prominent supporter of the Association for a Better Nigeria, which backed General Ibrahim Babangida. Using the Ibrahim Babangida-supported ABN platform he campaigned for, and dubiously succeeded in the annulment of the fairest and freest presidential election in the history of Nigeria. He continued further his mission to legitimize the dictatorship of maximum ruler, General Sani Abacha, which was resolutely resisted by the Nigerian people and the will of God. Arthur Nzeribe was elected Senator for the Imo Orlu constituency 1999 and was reelected in 2003.
In November 2002, Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim indefinitely suspended Senator Nzeribe due to an allegation of a N22 million fraud. Nzeribe was said to be planning an impeachment motion against Anyim in April 2006 the Orlu People’s Consultative Assembly, sponsored by the governor of Imo state Achike Udenwa, staged what it called “One million March” to drum support for Nzeribe’s recall from the Senate. In the December 2006 PDP primaries for the 2007 Senatorial candidates, he was defeated by Osita Izunaso.
