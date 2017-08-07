TOP STORIES
Kwakwaduam Association of NY – Family Networking and Scholarship Award Night
The Kwakwaduam Association of New York has celebrated its Family Networking and Scholarship Award Night, on Saturday August 5th in New York. The evening offered an opportunity for member families to meet and network and discuss parenting issues and how to resolve those issues by collaborating with other.
It also offered the opportunity for the award of Scholarships to Children of members entering Colleges and Universities in the current year. This is in consonance with the Ama Oforiwah Scholarship Award established by the Organization to immortalize the first President of the Organization who died some years ago. Recipients of this year’s award were
Commenting on the evening the President, Mr Mark Saforo thanked all the families for making it to the event and providing the food and logistics to make it an amazing success and event to remember. He said he was indeed pleased with the motivation of the Kids to achieve higher heights and implored all the families to continue to work hard towards their Kids education. He said a Mentorship program to be headed by Dr. Asiedu is being established to assist Families in mentoring their children and helping with carrier Choices.
Dr. Kwame Aniapam Boafo, a Consultant to the Organization said he was exceedingly pleased at the quality of the event and praised the President and the Executive for daring put up such an incredible evening. He said it was against the background that Ama Oforiwa is his Sister that he was all the more excited. He admonished the Kids to continue their dreams with passion and act as Ambassadors to spread the Mission of the Organization.
Nana Yaa Boahema I, Kuronti Tufuhemaa of Akwapim was present to add color and a queenly advice to the occasion, asking the kids to stay out of trouble.
Music that was flowing and infectious was provided by DJ Mikey Smooth (known in private life as Michael Saforo)
A value added evening indeed !!!
