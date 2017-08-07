TOP STORIES
I will rather die poor and bequeath a selfless legacy; than live rich and leave nothing behind for posterityBy: Ekow Agyeman Prempeh
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Maintain existing academic fees for now – Council to Universities
The National Council for Tertiary Education Monday asked the Management, of public institutions to maintain the 2016/2017 Academic Year levels of fees and charges; while Parliamentary approval is sought for any adjustments for this academic year.
A statement issued by the Council, and signed by the Executive Secretary, Professor Mohamed Salifu, said: “The proposed fees and charges for the 2017/2018 Academic Year have been collated for consideration and approval by Parliament.”
“This is in accordance with the requirements of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2009 (Act 793) and Amendment Instrument 2016 (L.I.2228).”
It said following the decision of Parliament on the proposals, some adjustments may need to be made to the 2016/2017 levels to reflect the approved levels for implementation.
The Council, therefore, urged all stakeholders, including the Management of public institutions, prospective and continuing students and the public to take due notice and comply with the directive.
The Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament, Mr Mahama Ayariga, has threatened legal action should the due process of law not be followed in getting the 2017/2018 fees and charges approved by Parliament.
–
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News