TOP STORIES
"You don't find love, it finds you no matter what state you're in"By: Annelise
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Can We Reap The Demographic Dividends?
Ghana is one of the fortunate nations which have a very youthful population, and one would have recourse to rejoice and be happy for the prospects of such a nation. But per our situation at the moment and in the foreseeable future, can the anchors of this supposed joy ever hold at all?
The 2010 population and housing census peaked Ghana’s young population (aged 10-24yrs) at 29.3%, which forms the highest proportion among the various age categories in the population. This has placed our nation’s fortunes at a very advantageous position. But regrettably however; negligence, indifference, and ultimately lousy leadership have placed our nation at a very delicate position between crises and opportunities.
Transition from one stage in life to another is often met with diverse challenges; hence it is only natural that young people in transiting to adolescence as well as preparing to enter into adulthood will have myriad challenges to fight off. The difference however is that, the challenges that young people face at this stage are very delicate and consequential to their future and the prospects of the nation in all facets.
Exposure to sexual activities begins at very early ages and this trend has increased in proportion over the decades. According to the Ghana Demographic Health Survey (GDHS) 2014, the proportion of adolescent girls 15 to 19 years having first sexual activity by 15 years has increased by 61.6% in 15 years period; from 7.3% in 1998 to 11.8% in 2014.
Risky sexual practices are also very prevalent among adolescents as exemplified by the persistence of multiple sexual partners, concurrent partners and non-use of contraception by those who are sexually active. Of all the births registered in the country in 2014, 30% were adolescents and 14% of adolescents aged 15 to 19 had begun child bearing (GDHS 2014)
These statistics are a major source of threat that paints nothing less than a very bleak future for young people and sustainable development. Yet, huge sums of investments have been thrown consistently at misplaced priorities which could have played a key role in shaping the future of our youth by guaranteeing their sexual and reproductive health rights and needs.
We cannot afford to tradeoff the potential demographic dividends we are endowed with! It will be most unfortunate and very dreadful to watch these dividends elude us. There is therefore every need for government and all stakeholders to facilitate the integration of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) into the school curricular and make it readily available and accessible to the many out of school youth as well as young people living with disabilities. These often neglected categories of young people most often than not are the worse victims of foul SRH choices and challenges as a result of their vulnerabilities. Special attention must therefore be accorded them. This will ensure that adolescents are well equipped with the right sets of information, knowledge and skills needed to practice responsible SRH lifestyles and make the most informed SRH choices which will guarantee them a bright future and increase the possible dividends that our nation can continue to reap from them.
Young people also have a crucial role to play in making the right SRH choices and living responsibly, and they must not relent in attaining this feat. Whiles we hail the huge benefits of modern technology, young people must not be oblivious of the surreptitious negative fallouts of technology. This calls for circumspection and personal discipline in guarding our choices in harnessing the potentials of technology by filtering for the right kind of information and ditch the unwholesome ones.
Finally, I wish to crave the kind indulgence of parents and society in general that whiles we may find aspects of CSE in conflict with our values, we should not be quick to sweep CSE off guard because the literature is replete with huge benefits of CSE over the conventional sermon of values and norms as often misconstrued. The misconceived tag on CSE as opening adolescents to undue promiscuity must be lowered and killed if we can ever reap the dividends on our profit bound demographics.
BY:
Aaron Atimpe
Chairman; Ghana Health Service Youth Advisory Committee, and Marie Stopes International Ghana Youth Advisory Board. And a Student of KNUST
Email: [email protected]
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Aaron Atimpe
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature