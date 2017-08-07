TOP STORIES
Education PROs Donate To Schools
Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ghana Education Service (GES), has donated supplementary books to Anquist Complex School and Free-Star Academy in the Akatsi North District of Volta Region.
At Anquist Complex School in Ave-Dakpa, the district capital, where the school was having its End-of-Year Get-Together, Mr. Anthony Amoah donated 150 supplementary readers to the school and advised the pupils to study hard and to obey their teachers, parents and others.
“As your teachers teach you well, you also should study hard and obey your teachers, parents and others. Don’t throw your books away during the vacation period; read your books well and help your parents with house chores and other assignments so that they would continue to support you in your education and to provide for your needs at all times”, he said.
At Free-Star Academy in Ave-Wukpe, where the school had its 2nd anniversary celebrations, Mr. Amoah donated 200 assorted books and made a cash donation to the school. He urged teachers and parents to work together for the common good of the child and said, “Teachers and parents should work together to improve the performance of our children. The school is an extension of the home and so there is the need for parents and guardians to effectively partner the school to educate and to train up the child in the best way possible.”
Speaking on behalf of the Volta Regional Deputy Minister as the guest of honour, Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu, the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North, implored parents and teachers to support the agenda of government to improve the standards of education in the country and that, “Government would do all within its means to improve upon the standards of education in the country. Aside of the Free SHS programme which will start from September, this year, there are other programmes and policies that the government will soon roll out and we need the support of all of you in order to provide the best of education to our children and pupils.”
Mr. Emmanuel Keteku, a former Volta Regional Director of Education and chairman of the function, lauded the efforts of individuals and bodies at supporting the process of education service delivery to citizens of the country, and urged them to continue to do more support.
In a related development, Mr. Otor Plahar, PRO of the Ministry of Education, has donated supplementary readers in Dangme Language and a football to Togloku Methodist Basic School in the Ada East District of Greater Accra Region.
Presenting the items, Mr. Plahar called for effective partnership from stakeholders, including parents, in the provision of good-quality education services to pupils and students.
