NUGS Calls On Government To Fast Truck The Release Of Approved School Fees
The National Union of Ghana Students has expressed worry over the "delay" in the approval and release of fees of the various Public Universities.
The legislative arm of government had asked public university to bring proposed school fees through the minister of education for scrutiny and approval. The issue came up after some Universities including University of Ghana and University of Education students complained bitterly about the astronomical hikes in the fees for the 2017/2018 academic year.
According to NUGS, the mother Union of all students in the country, the delay "casts doubt in the minds of students" as to whether students would get any positive feedback from Parliament.
In a release dated 07/08/17, the leadership of the Union wants government to quickly intervene to solve the matter timely. They want this timely intervention because some Universities have already displayed their fees for payment by students and the amounts displayed are "gargantuan."
The Union also admonished all students of the various Universities to remain calm as it engages the various stakeholders for a timely redress.
Below is the press released.
"FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
07-08-17
NUGS CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO FAST TRACK RELEASE OF FEES.
The National Union of Ghana Students as a matter of urgency, calls on the legislative arm of government to fast track the release of fees.
The Union was pleased when parliament called on the various Universities to submit their proposed fees for perusal due to an astronomical hike in the fees of Universities across the country.
The delay in the release of fees casts doubt on the minds of students and formed a migraine in their heads as their hope in finding solace in the call of parliament dwindles.
The Union is reliably informed that some institutions have displayed their fees for payment to be done by students. The fees has gargantuan amounts attached to them and this has made students found themselves in a disarray as they begin to wonder if there is going to be any positive feedback from parliament due to their long silence on the matter.
With one accord, We the students of Ghana call for the immediate release of our fees and are hopeful that the amounts would be encouraging enough for us to absorb.
_Education, a right not a privilege_ as our motto postulates, makes us understand that any circumstances that may account to our inability to get educated is a direct infringement on our rights.
We urge the government of Ghana to pay heed to our call because we need our nation to come to our aid today, and our nation will be proud that it was able to help for the services we shall render in return.
We also use this opportunity to call on our constituents to stay calm as leadership of the union is putting measures in place to engage stakeholders to help avert the situation timely.
....SIGNED:
AKWASI OPOKU AGYEMAN
NUGS GENERAL SECRETARY
0246629783
SARPONG KENNETH
NUGS PRESS AND INFO SECRETARY
0245613961
BETTY A. ADJOA ESHUN
NUGS WOMENS' COMMISSIONER
0246148076
[email protected] "
