modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NPP not meddling in Kenya polls – Obiri Boahen

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | NPP News

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied reports that it is meddling in the impending presidential elections in Kenya.

Reports of the NPP's alleged involvement was captured in some media outlets in Kenya following the deportation of the party's Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the just ended 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, Peter Mac Manu over the weekend.

Mac Manu was said to be leading a team of Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) International Observers to Kenya's General Elections to be held on August 8, 2017.

Agents of Kenya's ruling party alleged the NPP was supporting the opposition leader Raila Odinga to create a parallel election tally result platform, just like it did in the December elections in Ghana.

But the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahene said those allegations are false.

In an interview with Citi News, he said Mac Manu’s presence in the East African country had no influence on the upcoming polls.

“They said they will not allow Peter Mac Manu to go there and it is a serious indication that things are not going on well. How do you accuse the NPP in Ghana that they want to rig the elections? This primitive way of handling matters ongoing in Kenya, we need to be serious about it.”

Meanwhile, former President, John Dramani Mahama is leading a 15-member Commonwealth Observer Group to monitor and report on the August 08, 2017 election.

Incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta, who beat Raila Odinga in the previous election to become president, is facing a stiff competition from Odinga again to retain power.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

NPP News

TOP STORIES

Western Region split at consideration stage – Akufo-Addo

38 minutes ago

NPP not meddling in Kenya polls – Obiri Boahen

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Your heart is your destiny. What you believe will shape your future.

By: Barnabus Iga Matovu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line