TOP STORIES
In time of difficulties, on must not let one's indignity reflect in one's reaction. Gentleness must always prevail.By: Koku Kesedovoo
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
IGP commiserates with deceased officer's family
Axim (W/R), Aug. 7, GNA - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante Appeatu on Saturday joined hundreds of mourners from all walks of life at the final funeral rites of the late Corporal Robert Kumi Ackah in Axim.
The late Corporal Ackah who was with the Tamale Rapid Deployment Force was shot and killed by a fellow police officer by mistake in a shoot-out with armed robbers on the Kintampo-Buipe road on May 28.
The deceased policeman who was in plain clothing, was said to have been mistaken for an armed robber when the patrol team arrived at an armed robbery scene.
The mourners included Commissioner of Police (COP) Prosper Ablor, Director of Welfare at the Police Headquarters in Accra, the Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku and other officers of the Ghana Police Service.
Also in attendance was the Member of Parliament for the area who is also the Minister for Tourism, Catherine Abelema Afeku and the Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Okpeyen.
The late Robert Kumi Ackha was born on May 26, 1986 to Madam Mary Kumi, a trader and Mr John Anyimah Ackah, an administrator.
He had his police training in Kumasi and passed out successfully in the year 2012. His major police operational duty occurred when he maintained security during the funeral of the late President Atta Mills.
He was later posted to Tamale for official police duties. It was in Tamale that the late Corporal Kumi Ackah met his wife, Hannah Dedo Dun. Their marriage was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Mary Nana Tawiah.
Superintendent Philbet Zubavile, Axim District Police Commander, who read the police tribute described the deceased as a hardworking police officer who was equal to the task assigned him by his superiors.
Also in a tribute the wife of the deceased, Hannah, described Corporal Ackah was an incredible husband and that though they married for only two years, the union was the happiest in her life
Corporal Ackah was escorting an 'OA' passenger bus to the Northern Region when the incident happened. The OA bus, with registration number encountered armed robbers on the road between Buipe and Kintampo.
A police patrol team, which responded to a distress call on the Kintampo-Buipe highway, gunned down Lance Corporal Ackah and this was due to a case of mistaken identity.
Police preliminary investigations revealed that at about 0230, a patrol team on Kintampo - Buipe highway had information that some armed men had blocked the road between Kawampe and Gulumpe.
The team proceeded to the scene and saw about 20 cars parked alongside the road.
They were said to have manoeuvred to the scene where the armed robbers were and the robbers reportedly opened fire on the patrol team.
The team also returned fire immediately and bypassed the scene to a distance and turned to the scene.
At the scene, they spotted someone in mufti with a riffle standing in the midst of the passengers who were lying down. The patrol team were said to have mistakenly took him to be a robber and shot him in the thigh.
The injured policeman was rushed to Kintampo Hospital but he purportedly died on arrival.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News