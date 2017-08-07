TOP STORIES
MoneyGram International rewards agent banks
Accra, Aug. 07, GNA - MoneyGram International has awarded its agent banks in Ghana for the half year 2017, as part of efforts to recognise the agents for their contribution to the company and to encourage them to perform better by end of year.
The awards were presented to the agents at a ceremony held in Accra.
Mr Patrick Appiah, MoneyGram International Regional Manager for Anglophone West Africa, said the half year awards was an addition to its annual awards programme aimed at stirring up fair competition among its agents.
'It is also an opportunity to celebrate and reward them for the good things they do as well as our relationship with them,' he said, adding that the ceremony was the first mid-year review and awards, in the hope that the agents will perform better by end of year 2017.
He said MoneyGram was performing well in Ghana by recording steady growth, and hoped to have a better growth trajectory at the end of the year than it did in 2016.
He said while unique qualities of the various countries in the sub-region did not make for easy comparison, there was strong bond between the diaspora and family and friends in Ghana who send remittances via MoneyGram and thus contributed to the growth of the business.
'So far, Ghana is one of the most important countries as far the remittance business is concerned,' he stated.
Mr. Appiah said MoneyGram had had a big impact on Ghana's banking sector and the economy at large, as it brought in foreign exchange which helped to cushion the cedi.
This, he said, was because the more foreign exchange a country had, the more stable its currency became.
He commended the agents for a good work done, saying they had performed fantastically well in the mid-year, and will be further rewarded at the end of the year.
The GCB Bank Limited won the overall best agent award for the half-year 2017, having recorded the highest number of transactions. adb bank won the most collaborative agent and best compliance awards, while Unibank won the Best year-on-year growth (Fastest growing agent) award.
Other award winners were Fidelity Bank - Best Marketing Initiatives, and Ecobank- Top Performing agent for 2016.
Ms. Comfort Boafo, Head of remittances at Unibank, who spoke on behalf of the agents, thanked MoneyGram for their support and helping the agents to grow their businesses, and pledged the commitment of the agents to keep promoting MoneyGram.
Mr Kofi Akyea, Regional Marketing Manager, said MoneyGram, to reward its customers had undertaken a reward scheme to mark Ghana's 60th anniversary and had given out six cars and over 660,000 prizes to customers who received or sent monies from February to June, 2017.
He added that the company was currently running a new advertising campaign dubbed Open Africa, which allows it to tailor advertisements to individual countries, unlike the generic ones that most multinationals rolled out.
GNA
By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA
