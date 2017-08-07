TOP STORIES
Osafo Maafo Hints Of Public Sector Job Cuts
Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo has hinted of possible job cuts in the public sector after admitting the sector is full.
“The public sector is full,” the senior minister told an IEA forum, adding, government may “even have to lay some off.”
According to the former Finance minister, the country requires more technically oriented graduates in order to develop in the realms of countries such as Germany.
“It is very expensive for the private sector to put up a credible technical university, so, most of the private sectors go into the training of marketing, sociology, economics. Those subjects can be easily taught without expensive laboratories and workshops.
“If our economy was to go on a tangent like the German economy has gone, then the public sector will not be the place to look for a job. If you leave the university, you would be looking for a job in the private sector or by virtue of the training you have, you will be employing yourself.
“This is how we should all see the development of this nation,” the former finance minister suggested,” he said.
The program was under the theme ‘The Ghanaian-Owned Economy: 60 Years After Independence’.
