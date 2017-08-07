TOP STORIES
Deputy Minister Of Health Assures Mepe Traditional Area Of Gov'ts Commitment To Provide Health Facility
The Deputy Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency in the Greater Region, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah has reiterated government's commitment to put up a health facility as requested by the Chiefs and elders of the Mepe Traditional Area in the Volta Region of Ghana.
According to her, the traditional area will not be left out of government's decision to put new health facilities across the country. The indefatigable Deputy Minister made this assurance during the 63rd Afenorto Annual festival of the people of Mepe traditional area in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region. The Honourable Member in responding to a number of requests made by the chiefs, elders and people of the Mepe Traditional Area, assured them of government's support to provide them with a health facility in the near future.
Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah who represented the substantive Minster of Health and her boss, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu and the entire Health Ministry delivered a speech at the occasion on the theme, “influencing the health of a traditional area; the role of cultural practices". In her speech, she advised the people of Mepe traditional area to ensure that the positive aspect of their cultural practices or systems conform with modern trends of healthcare practices delivered in the country under the watch of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the republic of Ghana.
She also stated that, cultural practices and beliefs such as taboos which are practised without recourse to modern healthcare, threaten the life of people, therefore such practices and beliefs should be frown upon, to ensure that people stay healthy and longer to contribute their quota to advance the development course of this noble country of ours.
The 63rd Afenorto festival of the people of the Mepe area was highly graced by dignitaries across the country. The Member of Parliament for the area which is part of North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the Elected DCE for North Tongu District were at the occasion to grace it. The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious affairs, Hon. Kofi Dzamesi and the first Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Prof. Joshua Alabi were at the occasion to grace it as Special Guest of Honour and Chairman respectively.
The former Chief Executive Officer for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) , Mr. Sylvester Mensah, the MPs for South and Central Tongu Constituencies and Hon. Zenator Agyeman Rawlings, MP for Korle Klottey, among others were at the festival which was celebrated in a grand style.
The Mankrando, Togbe Kwasi Nego VI whose shoulders, the whole occasion lay was seated at the forecourt, flanked by some divisional chiefs of the traditional area at the occasion grounds. The festival was heavily witnessed by natives of the traditional area.
