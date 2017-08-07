TOP STORIES
Amidu Bitter Over Running Mate Snub – Kofi Adams
The national organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams has said Martin Amidu’s endless viciousness against the party was due to its decision to replace him as its running mate in the 2004 and 2008 elections.
Mr. Adams disclosed this Monday August 7, 2017 on Morning Starr in his reaction to a recent write-up by the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice in which he chastised the NDC for the internal wrangling at the Electoral Commission.
In the said piece, Mr. Amidu alleged the beleaguered chairperson of the Commission Charlotte Osei was appointed by former President John Mahama to rig the 2016 elections in his favor.
Mr. Adams, who was the NDC’s 2016 campaign coordinator, however, disagreed, rejecting the claims as baseless.
“For anybody to suggest that some commissioners will work in favor of NDC or against NDC is a non-issue,” he stated.
According to him, the allegations by the Citizen Vigilante were borne out of hurt for not being maintained as the party’s running mate over a series of elections.
“He must wear off the bitterness of not being maintained as the running mate over a number of elections because the NDC would never have tasted a victory if he had continued being a running mate,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban.
“The NDC would have continued to suffer defeat until we saw it necessary to bring in His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to partner our late President Atta Mills and that gave us victory in 2008 which we returned in 2012,” he added.
Late President Mills partnered Mr. Amidu in the 2000 elections which he lost and as a result he was replaced by Muhammad Mumuni and John Mahama in the 2004 and 2008 elections respectively.
