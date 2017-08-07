TOP STORIES
Takoradi Ports Get $370m Terminal
The Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority (GPHA) has signed a contract agreement with IBISTEK Limited for a concession to equip the Takoradi Port in the Western Region with a new container multi-purpose terminal to enable it to accommodate more cargoes.
To be executed at a cost of $370million, the project will have the capacity to handle about two million twenty equivalent unit (TEU) containers in line with the GPHA's master plan for the Takoradi Port.
The multi-purpose facility which is jointly financed by African Development Bank (AfDB) and Ghana Infrastructure Development Fund involves the construction and operation of the container multi-purpose terminal at the Takoradi Port for 25 years concession, with 15-year grace period for the repayment of the loan.
The Director General of GPHA, Paul Asare Ansah, stated that the project is intended to enhance efficiency and make the Takoradi Port a competitive one with ports in Cotonou, Abidjan, Benin and Ivory Coast.
“Fortunately, we find a very reliable partner in the company of IBISTECK to enhance the status of Takoradi Port. That is going to be the flagship project in Takoradi Port and that is going to lift the port of Takoradi to the level that will rock shoulders with contemporary ports like Tema, Abidjan and Cotonou,” he added.
According to him, the Takoradi Port is being well positioned to play a pivotal role in the economic development process of the country.
“It is no doubt that the port of Takoradi is going to experience major transformation and going to be an enclave transit and transshipment activities of Takoradi,” the GPHA boss mentioned.
He continued that the project is a giant leap for the GPHA and would result in a lot of economic benefits to the country by creating over 2, 000 direct and indirect jobs in the Western Region.
The President of IBISTEK Limited, Kwame Gyan, expressed his excitement about the project, stating that “I am committed to ensure that this project works for the benefit of both partners.”
“We are also very cautious about the confidence GPHA repose in IBISTEK and we are committed ourselves to do what is within our capability to ensure that it is a win-win situation for both partners. We are very happy to be part of this project,” he underscored.
From Vincent Kubi, Tema
