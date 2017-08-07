TOP STORIES
i'm an extrovert; i say things the way they are, i speak my mind, i make my points freely. that's my source of progress. life goes on.By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Stock Market Demonstrate Investors Vivacity
The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) hits second week of August trading with huge demonstration of investors’ vivacity due to renewed confidence in the Ghanaian economy.
Analysis from the previous weeks activities which pushed the benchmark GSE-Composite Index by 0.5 per cent to close at 2,268.5 points, representing a year-to-date return of 34.3 per cent, Stock Market watchers expect the trend to climb up this week.
Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Expert observation of trading activities obtained by CDA Consult in Accra, on Monday indicated that a host of financial and consumer stocks recorded price appreciations on the back of strong first half results that beat expectations.
Ghana Oil Company Limited, the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company, also known simply as GOIL gained by 0.9 per cent to end the period at GHc2.31 per share. GOIL’s revenue increased to GHc1.2 million for 1H’2017 from GHc0.93 million in 1H’2016.
Enterprise Group Limited (EGL) which was incorporated on 24th November 2008 from the original entity Enterprise Insurance Company, established in 1924 tagged as the oldest insurance company in Ghana and was listed on GSE in 1991 as the first insurance company to be publicly listed in Ghana led the advancers for the week under review, appreciating by 8.5 per cent to close at GHc2.67 per share.
According to Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Watchers, EGL grew its insurance premium by 29 per cent which led to an improvement of 37 per cent in investment income resulting in a 30 per cent growth in net income.
Ecobank Transnational Incorporate (ETI), Regional Commercial Bank operating in many African Countries including Ghana climbed up by 7.1 per cent to close at GHc0.15 per share.
Agribusiness firm, Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) a Ghanaian Oil Palm Plantation rose by 0.2 per cent to close at GHc5.04 per share. BOPP’s turnover for the 1H’2017 went up by 26.3 per cent year-on-year to GHc54.42 million on account of increased output arising from the favourable weather conditions and recovery in global Crude Palm Oil (CPO) prices.
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, banking and financial services company and Fan Milk Limited a leading manufacturer of ice cream and yoghurt, and a significant player in the fruit drinks market also inched up by 0.1 per cent each to close at GHc26.25 and GHc16.08 per share apiece.
CAL Bank a commercial bank in Ghana involved primarily in meeting the banking needs of small, medium and large corporations dipped by 2.2 per cent to close the week at GHc0.88 per share despite PAT for 1H’2017 increasing by 10.9 per cent to GHc73.5 million.
CAL has also launched a new brand image to stimulate financial technology and inclusion to grow the bank's operations.
Activities on the bourse in volume terms improved considerably by 59 per cent over the previous weeks but turnover however, declined by 20 per cent.
The key trades were in Fan Milk, Enterprise Group and Guinness Ghana.
Fan Milk was the most traded equity in value terms accounting for 34 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offering a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedication to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
Nordea Capital develops investment products that are relevant to the market and that we believe are designed to produce consistent, competitive investment performance.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance