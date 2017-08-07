TOP STORIES
NO Date For Towing Fees
CONTRARY TO media reports that the controversial mandatory road towing levy will take effect from September 2017, the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has pointed out that the ministry was yet to decide on the commencement of the towing services.
The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament had on Tuesday, August 1, given its backing for the implementation of the towing levy to be imposed on vehicle owners.
That was after the legislation which was expected to take effect from July 1, 2017, had been suspended to enable the Transport Ministry to hold stakeholders' engagements, following the massive public disapproval the proposed introduction of the levy received.
Immediately the Committee approved the implementation of the levy with some key recommendations, there were reports in the media that it was going to finally take effect at the end of September this year.
But the minister, in a statement issued on Friday amidst public protestations over the levy, said, “No decision has been taken yet on the commencement of the towing services.”
According to the statement, “The ministry is engaged in consultations with various stakeholders, including the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport, whose recommendations have just been received by the ministry.”
It gave the assurance that “The views of all stakeholders will be considered for an informed decision to be made on the matter,” adding that “Thereafter, the ministry's decision will be communicated to the general public.”
Meanwhile, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has appealed for cooperation from the general public on the way forward for the possible implementation of the levy.
BY Melvin Tarlue
