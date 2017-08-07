TOP STORIES
NPA Reacts To Gas Tanker Drivers
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has denied reports in the media on Wednesday by gas tanker drivers that 7,000 gas tanker drivers would lose their jobs by September this year.
The NPA, in a press statement issued on Friday, said the reports were fraught with a number of false allegations.
Contract with Puma Energy
“The publication claimed government had entered into a contractual agreement with Puma Energy Limited to be the sole entity tasked with the supply of gas and LPG cylinders to domestic consumers. This is an outright falsehood perpetuated by the Association. We wish to categorically state that neither Puma Energy Limited nor any other company has been issued a licence to do cylinder recirculation. Puma Energy is a licensed Oil Marketing Company (OMC), whose primary role is to sell petroleum products to bulk consumers and the general public through retail stations and reselling outlets.”
“Contrary to the claim that the Cylinder Re-circulation Model policy is set to be implemented beginning September 1, 2017, the policy is in a draft stage, which is yet to be finalised and submitted to cabinet for approval before implementation.
The ministerial sub-committee, led by NPA, is currently reviewing the policy and at the same time developing a draft implementation plan.”
It disclosed that NPA held two separate meetings with LPG/Oil Marketing Companies to collate their concerns and these have been taken care of in the draft policy implementation plan.
“Further consultations will be held with the said companies and other stakeholders, including the gas tanker drivers before the policy is finalized and implemented.
Thousands out of job
“It is worthy to mention that while the policy will seek to maintain the existing jobs, it is also going to create more jobs based on the category of licences to be created in the implementation plan. In this regard, the NPA wishes to assure the general public that it is not in our interest to keep the Gas Tanker Drivers Association out of job as being speculated.
“As the regulator of the petroleum downstream industry, we have a responsibility to safeguard the interest of all our service providers, as well as consumers.”
By Samuel Boadi
