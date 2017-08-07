TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Public Accounts Committee Resumes Sitting Today
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament will resume its sitting from today to Friday.
Today, the committee will be meeting officials from the Ministry of Health when it considers the performance audit report of the Auditor-General to ensure safety and quality of medicines in Ghana.
It will also host officials of the Ministry of Education over the performance audit report of the Auditor-General on the governance of the National Apprenticeship Programme by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.
Tomorrow, officials from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) will be facing the committee over report of the Auditor-General on the Statement of Foreign Exchange Receipts and Payment of the Bank of Ghana for the half year ending 30th June, 2016.
On the same day, officials of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will appear to answer questions on the performance audit report on the implementation of local content in the oil and gas sector of Ghana.
On Wednesday, officials of the Ministry of Finance and the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department will also appear to respond to queries on Public Accounts of the Consolidated Fund for the year ending 31st December, 2015.
On Thursday, a packed hearing will see officials of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing appearing to answer queries on the Public Accounts of Ghana on Ministries, Departments and other Agencies under those ministries for the ending 31st December, 2015
On Friday, officials of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Jusitce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations will also appear to respond to queries on Public Accounts of Ghana on Ministries, Departments and Agencies under them for the year ending 31st December, 2015.
The committee is chaired by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Member of Parliament for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, who also doubles as the deputy minority leader, while the ranking member is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, who doubles as a Deputy Minister of Health.
By Thomas Fosu Jnr
Business & Finance