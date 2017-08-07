TOP STORIES
Five Break Jail At Ofankor Police
Two police personnel, who were said to be on duty when five suspected criminals escaped from Ofankor Police Cells, have been ordered to recapture the fugitives or face the wrath of the police administration.
Sergeant Wisdom Kwame Unulinyun, a Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) and Lance Corporal Agnes Effah, a Station Orderly, were on duty when the suspects allegedly escaped through the ceiling of their cells last Friday around 5am.
The escapees have been identified as Kwaku Ahiale, 31, a robbery remand prisoner, Alhassan Waal, 20, Sofo Mohammed, 22, George Annor, 22, and Danladi Agera, 20, all involved in stealing cases under investigation.
The Ofankor Police and the Accra Regional Police Command have launched a manhunt for the five suspected criminals.
Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, the Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Inspector Kwabena Danso, said the police have intensified efforts to recapture the suspects.
“They created a hole through the ceiling and escaped that dawn while the two personnel were on duty,” he said.
Inspector Danso confirmed that four of the escapees were being investigated for stealing while only one was on remand for robbery.
“We have intensified patrols and have beefed up our intelligence gathering mechanism so as to yield results to recapture the suspects,” he added.
He also called on the public to help re-arrest the suspects.
By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey
