Amidu’s Epistle On EC ‘Silly’ – Kofi Adams
The National Orginser of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams has described as gibberish Martin Amidu’s recent epistle blaming the NDC for the internal wrangling at the Electoral Commission (EC).
“That is a very silly thought. Please! Let people use their head,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Monday August 7, 2017.
He added, “I am quite disturbed and worried, and I think that you in the media must begin to help to expose chaff from the useful feed. Clearly, people just sit somewhere and write anything and when they are called to come and defend they will tell you they won’t speak.”
Mr. Amidu who was a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice also alleged in his write-up that former President John Mahama appointed the beleaguered chairperson of the EC, Charlotte Osei, to rig the 2016 elections for him.
“… As I said time without number during the 2016 elections, she was appointed by a corrupt Government precisely because of her incompetence that made her susceptible for use for an election rigging agenda.
“Her appointing Government failed in the rigging agenda despite all the attempts by the Commission to narrow the election to a two-party race to facilitate easy rigging for the incumbent.
“She has, either on her own or at the instance of her mentor, been trying to recycle herself as a neutral Electoral Commissioner after her Church Papa mediated her peaceful announcement of the election results,” he wrote.
However, Mr. Adams dismissed the allegations as baseless, stressing that Mrs. Osei was not appointed to rig elections for the NDC.
“No single person in the commission can rig elections in favour of any presidential candidate,” he told Abban Monday August 7, 2017.
“There is no way any one person can sit in Accra and decide to change results that have come from close to 29,000 polling stations. If anybody writes that, it tells you that…the person is so so ignorant about the working of the Electoral Commission and about how results get declared in this country,” he added.
