TOP STORIES
The man who has all the answers, has not been listening to the questions.By: anonymous
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Probe Mac Manu’s Deportation By Kenya – Ablakwa
A ranking member of the Parliamentary Committee on foreign affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has waded into the deportation saga involving former NPP chairman Peter Mac Manu and Kenya.
According to the North Tongu MP, the matter deserves probing by the foreign affairs ministry.
“The alleged treatment of Mr. Mac Manu at the hands of Kenyan authorities deserve looking into. I hope our Foreign Ministry is taking this up,” Ablakwa wrote on Twitter.
Kenyan authorities denied Mr. Mac Manu entry into the country to lead a team of election observers from the Democratic Union of Africa ahead of Tuesday’s polls.
According to sources familiar with the development, the 2016 New Patriotic Party’s Campaign Manager’s entry refusal into the East African country is because he is an honorary chairman of the union, an umbrella body of Centre-right parties in Africa which includes some opposition parties in Kenya.
Meanwhile, former President John Maham is leading a 15-member delegation from the Commonwealth nations to monitor tomorrow’s polls, which is a straight fight between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Kenyan elections over the years have been plagued with violence.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News