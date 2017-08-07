TOP STORIES
Nana Visits Denkyira Obuase Today
President Akufo-Addo will this morning begin a six-day duty tour of the Western and the Central Regions that will see him doing a brief stopover at Denkyira-Obuase – the town in which Major Maxwell Mahama met his untimely death at the hands of a mob.
By 9:00 am, he would set off from the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, to Bibiani – his first port of call – where he is expected to address a durbar by the chiefs and people in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District at 10:30 am.
From there, the president and his entourage will move to Sefwi-Wiawso, also in the Western Region, where he would pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene and elders of the Wiawso Traditional Area, to be followed by a durbar of chiefs and people of Sefwi-Wiawso at 1:00 pm, after which he is expected to launch the COCOBOD Cocoa Spraying Programme at 2:00 pm.
When he departs from there, the president would do a brief stopover at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region at about 3:30 pm.
At 5:15 pm, President Akufo-Addo would also address a durbar of chiefs and people of Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Constituency and move to Tarkwa Nsuaem the day after.
On Tuesday he would have an interaction with the people of Tarkwa Nsuaem at the main lorry park and set off to Half Assini in the Jomoro Constituency, also in the Western Region, at 11:45 am where he is expected to address a durbar of the chiefs and people of the area at 12:30 pm.
He is expected to have lunch there and then depart to Axim at 2:00 pm and then pay a visit to the Ghana Gas Plant at Atuabo in the Ellembelle Constituency.
Nana would later address a durbar of the chiefs and people of Axim at the famous Victoria Park in Axim in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency and leave for the Western Regional capital, Takoradi, where he would have dinner and then have a rest.
The third day of his visit would see the president visiting Sekondi where he would pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene and elders of the Essikado Tradition Area and later visit the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.
At 12:45 pm, he would go to the streets to interact with traders of the Takoradi Market Circle and stop there to begin the next leg of his tour in the Central Region.
On Thursday, August 10, President Akufo-Addo and his entourage would visit the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast, where they would first call on the Regional House of Chiefs.
He would later address a durbar of chiefs and people of Twifo and Atti Morkwa, also in the Central Region, and spend the night there.
The last day of his tour, Friday, August 11, would see the president visiting Ekumfi Essiakyer where he is expected to address another durbar.
He would later address a similar durbar of the chiefs and people of Senya in the Central Region but would go back to spend the night in Cape Coast before departing to the national capital, Accra, on Saturday.
By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent
