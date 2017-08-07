TOP STORIES
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Amidu Exposes Ex-Security Chief
Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Martin ABK Amidu, appears to be elated over the recent police administration's invitation to former National Security capo, Yaw Donkor, to answer some questions.
Drama unfolded when the immediate-past National Security Coordinator who was head of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) for many years until his elevation, protested the circumstances under which he was being invited by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to answer questions regarding some security contracts.
Past Actions
But Mr. Amidu aka Citizen Vigilante, says Mr. Donkor is reaping the fruits of his (Donkor's) past actions.
“How could somebody like Yaw Donkor who has violated the fundamental human rights and freedoms of several citizens under the 1992 Constitution, including my poor self as his former sector Minister and Attorney General, be whining upon just a simple invitation to clear himself of suspicion of crime?” he queried in a release.
Mr. Amidu's beef appears to be what he says was the harassment he suffered in the hands of the security agencies during the tenure of his own National Democratic Congress (NDC) government on the instructions of Mr. Yaw Donkor.
Brutal Search
“Has Yaw Donkor who has held himself out as a Security and Intelligence operative soon forgotten that at the dawn of 6th Decembe, 2012 my residence was invaded by two operatives of the BNI who searched it brutally and invited me along to his office at the BNI head office – taking along my laptop, pen drives and mobile phones upon the orders of then President John Dramani Mahama, given to the National Security Co-ordinator and him as the Director of the Bureau of National Investigation?
“Has he so soon forgotten that my late very sick mother who was then living with me attending hospital went through the ordeal with the rest of the family? I was detained in the reception of the BNI waiting for Yaw Donkor, the Director, who I eventually never saw, for over four hours and later dropped by car in front of my house without anybody telling me why my residence was searched and why I was arrested,” Mr Amidu recounted.
He continued, “I do not to date know what happened when my laptop, pen drives and phones were taken into the custody of Yaw Donkor's BNI. I was simply told that Almighty Yaw Donkor, the Directo, was not likely to return soon and that the National Security Co-ordinator had instructed that I be returned to my residence.
“I was not shown any search warrant or arrest warrant but I followed their instructions lest they had instructions to shoot me and invoke the lie that I had resisted arrest.”
Recounting History
Amidu said before Mr. Donkor instructed what he called his unlawful search and arrest, “I had served the PNDC and the NDC for almost 21 years as a Minister of State by then, and been an ex-officio Member of Parliament in addition to having been the vice presidential candidate who lost the election in the second round to the NPP in 2000 with Prof. Mills. But a tradition and a government that I had helped in founding, treated me, through the instrumentality of Yaw Donkor, as though I had no constitutional rights.”
Law Of Karma
According to Mr. Amidu, most of the former ministers and current Members of Parliament (MPs) speaking loudly today for their exclusion from law enforcement were part of the government that abused people's rights through Mr. Donkor, but could not say anything.
“As the law of Karma will have it, today they are whining and protesting when the bloody instructions they thought had returned to plague them, the inventors, and this even handed justice commends the ingredients of their poisoned chalice to their own lips.”
Major Reflection
“Yaw Donkor, do you remember how you unlawfully arrested the illiterate Amina Mohammed and persecuted her without just cause? Do you remember what a terror you were, who arrogated to yourself the audacity to write and insult my acting Director of Public Prosecution, Cynthia Lamptey?
“Do you not remember the several workers at the National Security Council Secretariat you unlawfully locked out of office without a hearing when you became National Security Coordinator and who have to date not been formally sworn out of office?”
“Do you remember the gentleman who you locked out of office without swearing him out simply because he was helping your predecessor to lawfully set up Government Communications Headquarters and Cybersecurity departments that could service the Council directly?” Citizen Vigilante queried.
By William Yaw Owusu
