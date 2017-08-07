modernghana logo

South Africa set 380 to win fourth England Test

AFP
59 minutes ago | South Africa
Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 75 not out as the home side set South Africa a target of 380 to win the fourth Test at Old Trafford. By Glyn KIRK (AFP)
Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) - South Africa were set a target of 380 to win the fourth Test after bowling England out for 243 in their second innings on the fourth day at Old Trafford on Monday.

Moeen Ali, dropped on 15 -- arguably the easiest of five catches the Proteas put down on Sunday -- top-scored with 75 not out.

Had Dean Elgar caught Ali in the slips, England would have been eight wickets down and their lead 295.

Morne Morkel took two wickets for one run in four balls on Monday as he dismissed Stuart Broad and James Anderson to end the innings after England resumed on their overnight 224 for eight.

The tall fast bowler led South Africa's attack with four for 41 in 13.1 overs.

South Africa need to set a new ground record if they are to end this four-match series all square at 2-2, with England's 294 for four against New Zealand in 2008 the most any side have yet made to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Old Trafford.

The corresponding South Africa record is 414 for four -- the second-highest fourth-innings total to win a Test of all-time -- against Australia at Perth in 2008.

Hashim Amla, playing at Old Trafford, made 53 in that innings.

South Africa have not lost a Test series in England since 1998 and in their past 19 away Test series they have suffered just one campaign reverse -- against India in 2015/16.

If England avoid defeat in this match, they will give Joe Root victory in his first Test series as England captain.

South Africa

