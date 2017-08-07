TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
WordDigest: God Loved and Gave
"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life"
[John 3:16] NIV
Have you ever thought about how love affects your giving?
God's love in us, prompt us to give of ourselves, our time, abilities and resources.
In fact, God is love, and the scripture tells us that the world identifies Christians by their love.
Meaning we are identified by our generosity or giving hearts.
The greatest gift of all, is the gift of eternal life through Jesus.
If you have never received this gift, I invite you to open your heart and receive His love.
God loved and gave.
Prayer
Father in heaven, help me love others the way you love me.
Confession
Christ Jesus is love.
