TOP STORIES
Those who see with their mind are better than those who see with their eyesBy: Naawerebagr
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Kenya Rejects Mac Manu's "Interference" In Crucial Elections
Peter Mac Manu, former Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) has been refused entry into Kenya.
Mr Mac Manu was heading to Kenya as an Electoral Consultant for the National Super Alliance (NASA) Opposition Coalition to work with Aristotle Inc, a leading data Mining firm based in Washington DC, to help Kenya's united opposition control the 2017 elections scheduled for August 8th.
Some reports from Kenya indicate that Mr. Manu's denial is linked to his role as Honorary Chairman of the Democratic Union of Africa, an umbrella body of centre-right parties in Africa which includes some opposition parties in Kenya.
However, information gathered by this reporter indicates that Mr. Mac Manu arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport in Nairobi, his Passport was stamped but was detained at the arrival hall before being processed for deportation.
"It is an indictment on the Government of Ghana to send a delegate for a mission only to be deported for being a suspected election fraudster", a top security official in Nairobi told this reporter.
He added that "Mr. Mac Manu's name has been splashed across Kenya's Newspapers as "Ghana's Election Fraudster".
Meanwhile, two other members of the team put together by NASA to work with Mr. Manu have also been deported from the East African nation.
In December 2016, before the declaration of the results of the Presidential election, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana through its chairperson complained of electronic interference in their software used to tally results of the elections. Around this same time, Mr. Mac Manu through a Press Conference issued figures to declare victory for the NPP.
Having used electronic means to secure the 2016 Presidential elections in Ghana, Mr. Mac Manu who led the NPP campaign in 2016 was invited by the National Super Alliance Opposition Coalition to help steer Kenya's Presidential Elections in favour of the Opposition.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News