Àgona West MCE Highlight Facelift Projects In The Municipality
The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Justina Marigold Assan has hinted a number of developmental projects to improve the living standard of the people in the Municipality.
According to her, the Agona West Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the Central Government have put in place achievable programs and policies that would enhance the socioeconomic activities of the various sectors of the economy in the area.
Addressing the Chiefs and People of Àgona Abodom to mark their annual Akwambo Festival,last Saturday, the MCE announced that major roads and streets in the vicinity would be reshaped for smooth transportation of goods and services.
She observed with concern the deplorable nature of major roads linking farming communities thus depriving farmers of carting their farm produces to market centers noting that it had contributed to post harvest loses.
" H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo led NPP government has put in place programs and policies that would improve the lifestyle of every Ghanaian. Ghana must work again and we must all support the government to implement it's policies and programs to better our lots.
The Free SHS policy, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, the One Million Dollar Per Constituency among others are all programs aimed at reducing poverty to the minimum level.
Additionally, government is s expanding existing programs like the School Feeding , Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), National Health Insurance Scheme and others to boost socioeconomic growth of the people.
We must take advantage of the subsidized fertilizers and improve seedlings that has been made available for farming purposes to boost food and cash crops production and to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth"
The MCE hinted that team of experts from the seat of government had visited the municipality for flexibility studies for the location of the One District One Factory which when established would create jobs.
She further noted that the Assembly would support self-help projects being undertaking by the various communities in the Municipality to supplement government's infrastructure development.
The MCE on behalf of the Assembly pledged 50 packets of roofing sheets and 100 bags of cement towards completion of the Agona Abodom community center and durbar grounds.
The Member of Parliament for Àgona West Constituency, Hon. Cynthia Morrison stated the commitment of the NPP government towards job creation and poverty reduction.
She assured the people that enough funds were to me made available for them to boost their economic activities.
In his welcome address, the Tufuhene of Agona Abodom, Nana Gad Asomani appealed to the Assembly to as a matter of urgency rehabilitate the local Anglican Kindergarten school block thus bemoaning the deplorable state of the block.
