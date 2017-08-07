TOP STORIES
WordDigest: Call For God's Rescue
Text: 2 Corinthians 1:8-10
Who do you consult in times of hardship?
We cannot live in this world without a challenge or trouble.
As Christians let us not keep challenges to ourselves.
When all seemed pointless trust in God.
In all trials, remember God is still with you.
Trials become disturbing when nothing could be done.
All the same trials to a large extent test our faith in the Lord.
But we have a rescuer who is God through Christ Jesus.
In times of difficulties call for God's rescue.
Be empowered.
Prayer
Jesus Christ rescue me from every kind of difficulty.
Confession
I confess Jesus is Lord.
WordDigest writer's /whatsapp page #: +233246646694
