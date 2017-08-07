modernghana logo

WordDigest: Call For God's Rescue

Ebenezer Zor
3 minutes ago | Feature Article

Text: 2 Corinthians 1:8-10
Who do you consult in times of hardship?
We cannot live in this world without a challenge or trouble.

As Christians let us not keep challenges to ourselves.

When all seemed pointless trust in God.
In all trials, remember God is still with you.
Trials become disturbing when nothing could be done.

All the same trials to a large extent test our faith in the Lord.

But we have a rescuer who is God through Christ Jesus.

In times of difficulties call for God's rescue.

Be empowered.
Prayer
Jesus Christ rescue me from every kind of difficulty.

Confession
I confess Jesus is Lord.
WordDigest writer's /whatsapp page #: +233246646694

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Feature Article

