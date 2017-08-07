modernghana logo

WordDigest: Serving God Amidst Trials

Ebenezer Zor
2 minutes ago | Feature Article

Text: 2 Corinthians 1: 8-10
Christ served and suffered for the right reasons.
Troubles await all of us.
Yet, the Lord saved us from all.
In serving God amidst trials, we ought to;
1. Be aware of difficulties that may one way or the other come our way.

2. Understand and trust in God despite the hardship.

3. Call for God's rescue from the situation.
In all things, arise and let your God be God.
Be blessed.
Prayer
As I put my trust in You, empower me, in Jesus' name, Amen.

Confession
Lord Jesus you are my deliverer.
Feature Article

