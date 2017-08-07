TOP STORIES
Invest More In Primary Health Care – SEND Ghana Tells Government
SEND Ghana, a non governmental organization wants government to as a matter of urgency increase investment in Ghana’s primary health care system. Primary health care involves extending non specialist health care infrastructure to the door step of people.
The organization wants government to take a second look at allocations made for primary health care annually because it is regarded as the most effective way of ensuring health for all, particularly the poor and less privileged section of the population.
“Effective Primary Health Care is about making health care as close as possible to where the people live. It is intended to take care of the largest proportion of patients and meet the essential health needs that do not necessarily require specialist care,” Senior Programme Officer for SEND Ghana, Harriet Nuamah Agyemang explained.
She was speaking at a high level round table discussion in Accra on Primary Health Care organized by SEND Ghana in collaboration with Alliance for Reproductive Rights and representatives from Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and Parliamentary Select committee on Health. It was on the theme: “Advocacy for Primary Health Care.’’
The conference was aimed at coming out with clear policy options and recommendations to influence government policy choices in its development plan.
The Senior Programme Officer expressed worry rural areas have been disadvantage with respect to specialist healthcare services. She blamed this on non-collaboration amongst stakeholders across the country and heavy dependence on donor partners to finance health care delivery and technical development. She also identified socio-cultural practices and bad health seeking behavior among most people as a major hindrance to effective health delivery.
Harriet Nuamah Agyemang also advocated for community and facility based health interventions for managing childhood and neonatal diseases.
“The desired situation is to ensure that Ghanaians are able to access all the basic services they require in one location or from a common facility,” she said.
