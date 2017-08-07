TOP STORIES
Do not be bitter and you will be better.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Be Careful In Writing And Speaking In The Media In Order Not To Fall Foul Of The Laws Of Libel And Sedition
In this day and age when freedom of expression is guaranteed, everyone has the right to express his or her views on issues of importance to the nation. However, in writing on line, in newspapers or speaking on issues on radio and television, we must be mindful of what we say and publish about people and organizations. Currently a large number of people are actively involved in exchange of ideas in the social media, the mainstream media and in newspapers. This has led to greater understanding of the constitutional provisions, laws of the nation and other issues of importance. However, of late some people in using the social media recklessly have got themselves falling foul of the law.
Even though the law of libel has been repealed, allowing people and media to write freely, individuals and organizations are free to resort to legal suits in court to press for the withdrawal of statements made to defame their characters and ask for award for damages. Of late a number of legal suits have been filed against individuals and newspapers with success with some payments of damages made to aggrieved persons. The latest is the legal suit filed by Hachman Owusu Agyeman board Chairman of the COCOBOD against the Managing Editor of the Daily Post, Mr. Michael Dokosi, a former student leader, Mr. Haruna Mahama; and the Publishers of the Daily Post, Giraffe Publications Limited at Community Four, Tema, seeking 5million cedis damages for defaming his character. However, at the end of the proceedings, an Accra high court awarded 800’000ghc in favor of Mr. Owusu Agyemang. The High Court presided over by Justice Norvisi Aryine has ordered the Daily Post newspaper to retract by means of a front page publication a defamatory story written against Hackman Owusu Agyemang. This is serious!!!
According to the statement of claim, Mr. Owusu-Agyemang averred that on July 23, Mr. Mahama, the first defendant, falsely and with an intent to damage his hard-earned reputation, wrote on his Facebook wall, a social media platform, the headline, “Mr. Agyemang leaks audio of meeting at Kufuor’s house.”
He further went on to say that the motive of the plaintiff, “Old bone in NPP politics could perhaps be to embarrass former President Kufuor.’’
Recording
The posting on the same Facebook wall also accused Mr. Owusu-Agyemang of being the source of the Osafo Marfo recording and leaks.
The defamatory statement, according to the statement of claim by Mr. Owusu-Agyemang’s lawyer, Yoni Kulendi, was also published and given a more disparaging wording by the second defendants in the Volume 5, issue No.1500, Friday, July 24 edition of the Daily Post with a front page headline, “Leaked tape of secret meeting in Kufuor’s house, Haruna fingers Hackman……’’ The award of 800,000ghc to Mr. Agyemang is so huge that it would be difficult for those affected to pay up with Mr. Mahama especially not in a position to pay up the damages. He needs to go on his knees together with all affected men, to beg for forgiveness for, a prison sentence would not be good for him being a young man.
This court verdict based on defamation of character is so historical and one that would serve as a lesson for all newspapers and writers in the social media. All those wishing to put pen on paper must be sure of what they are writing. All writers and editors must also know that defamation of character is a term that is used to describe false statement written or spoken about an individual with the intent of harming or slandering their reputation.
.
What Do You Have to Prove?
There are two things that you have to prove to be true in order to win a case of defamation of character in the court of law. First of all, you have to prove without a doubt that what was said or written about you is not true. Once you have proved that the statement is in fact false, you have to prove that the other person said the false statement with the intent of causing you some form of harm.
Slander and Libel
There are two different types of defamation of character. The first is when someone verbally says a false statement about you. This is referred to as slander. The second is when someone writes down or publishes a false statement about you. This is referred to as libel.
The Final Step
Once you have proven to the court of law that the statement made against you was in fact false the last step is proving that the statement caused some form of damage to you or your reputation. Most lawyers are going to tell you that despite being the last step in the process proving that a statement has caused you harm is the most difficult part of the process. First of all, there is a clear different between a statement having the potential to cause you problems and the statement actually causing you problems. It is only considered defamation of character if the statement has actually caused you harm, not if it has the potential to cause you harm.
Currently, due to reckless write ups in our social media and the mainstream newspapers and radio stations a whole lot of people, politicians and businessmen and ordinary people have suffered from character assassinations. Through complaints made to the national media commission and the law courts some of the news media were forced to render apologies and retract defamatory statements made against innocent people. Writing defamatory words against people is bad for apart from resulting in court suits it leads to the reputation of the writers and getting damaged with many people shunning them.
Executive Director eanfoworld for sustainable development [email protected][email protected] 0244370345/0208844792/0274853710
