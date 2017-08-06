TOP STORIES
TechnipFMC and Tullow Ghana support two institutions
Egyam (W/R), Aug. 6, GNA - The Twin-city Special School and the Egyam Children's Home have received support packages from team TechnipFMC and Tullow Ghana Limited.
The support, totaling $ 10,000 went into the refurbishment of sanitary facilities, dormitories, provision of kitchen wares at the special school and the building of a poultry farm house for the Egyam Children's Home.
Ms Abigail Mensah, Compliance and Communications Manager, GNPC-Technip Engineering Services Limited, said the funding for the projects came from a commitment fund by the two institutions and their Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Team who worked on the Tweneboa, Enyamme and Ntomme (TEN) project.
Mr Stephen Quaicoe, Board Member of the Home was grateful to the donors for their support in meeting the nutritional needs of the children, whose population stood at 60.
Mr Daniel Payne, the father of the Home, called for more sponsors to take care of the educational needs of the children.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA
Social News