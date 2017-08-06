modernghana logo

Northern farmers embrace government's flagship agriculture programme

GNA
55 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Tamale, Aug.6, GNA - The Northern Regional Farmers Association, has expressed gratitude to the government for the package to facilitate the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

At a press conference in Tamale over the weekend, Mr Mohammed Adam Nashiru, the Chairman of the Association said through the programme farmers were likely to increase the crops yield.

He said the provision of storage facilities would also improve upon the marketing of their produce.

He said the programme would transform agriculture in the north from subsistence farming into commercial venture to attract the youth into the field.

Mr Nashiru said the government's effort to expand and increase the Agricultural Mechanisation Centre (AMSEC) throughout the country would enable small scale farmers who could not afford to buy agricultural equipment to hire them at the designated points.

He, however, called for a collective effort from all citizens to help the government in the fight against the menace of the fall army worm, which was a disaster to the agricultural production.

Mr Mohammed Zakaria, Executive Member of the Association whose farm was visited by journalists said the provision of subsidised fertilizer and seeds had helped him increase the size of his rice farm.

He appealed to the government to help provide more agricultural inputs and agricultural extension officers to help sensitise and educate farmers on improved and modernised agricultural practices to increase crop yields in the Region.

GNA

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA

