Inclusive education must feature in development plans of Assemblies
Ho, Aug. 6, GNA - The Organisations of People with Disabilities (OPWDs) have asked Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to make inclusive education a key feature in their medium term development plans.
Lakeside Disability Rights Advocacy Initiative, New Horizon Foundation of the Blind, and Kekeli Foundation Ghana, at a consultative meeting in Ho outlined some thematic areas on inclusive education and urged the Assemblies to adopt them.
The top priority was for a policy on budget allocation at the Assembly level for inclusive education to support and encourage people living with disabilities to be in school.
The group asked the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that the West African Examinations Council considered the needs of candidates with disabilities and modify ways of examining them other than the current format.
The OPWDs also called for data collection on PWDs and asked that GES and the Department of Social Welfare to create a database for PWDs for easy monitoring.
Another key recommendation was that, the Assemblies should ensure that infrastructural development was friendly to PWDs, especially at public places, particularly schools.
Other recommendations included the extension of the National Health Insurance Scheme to cover all PWDs without the payment of premiums, and the placement of more people living with disabilities on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty programme. GNA
By Samuel Akumatey, GNA
