Business community worried over Bolgatanga chieftaincy conflict
Bolgatanga, Aug. 6, GNA - The business community in the Bolgatanga Municipality, have called on government to help find lasting solution to the Bolgatanga chieftaincy conflict.
Some of the traders, who made the call in Bolgatanga while speaking to the Ghana News Agency said the conflict was becoming a nuisance for business.
They said the situation was worsening daily, especially since a Bolgatanga High Court Presided by Mr Jacob Boon, annulled a ruling by the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs that legitimised the enskinment of Naba Awogeya Lemna Alafia Abilba IV, as the Paramount Chief of Bolgatanga.
This compelled the Upper East Regional Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to deliberate on the incident
Mr Henry Bakiye, the Chief Executive Officer of Rykivella Ventures said the continues back and forth litigation of the over the dispute had affected business.
He said there was too much fear, suspicion and distrust among residents and especially the business community.
Madam Lamisi Angmeliga, a clothes dealer said: 'The politicians know where the truth is but they don't want to speak out. They are rather funning the conflict just because some people are claiming their government will give them the skin. Chieftaincy has got nothing to do with politics, government must help the people resolve the problem to halt these useless fatalities.'
Hajia Amina Iddrisu, a trader said: 'We depend on our suppliers for credit to do business but these days there is no sales and our creditors are on us.
'Government must intervene to solve the problem once and for all. These court issues can't solve Chieftaincy problems,' she noted.
The conflicts begun about three years ago with the death of the Paramount Chief of Bolgatanga, Naba Martin Adongo Abilba IV.
Since then, there has been succession dispute over enskinment rights and rights to the skin.
GNA
