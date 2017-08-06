TOP STORIES
A Political Nuances Of Court Conversion Into A Clinic- A Case Of Political Hatred
As political activists and observers will notice for a couple of days now since the MCE for Asokore Mampong, *Hon Alidu Seidu* read his sessional Address which propelled a political move by testing the waters and pulses of the constituents of Asawase to convert an edifice of court project which was initiated and enormously funded by the member of parliament for Asawase, *_Hon Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka_* into a clinic had greeted the community with mix feelings and reactions.
But as a political activist and analyst, I perceive this diabolical anticipated move as a crazy piece of Heartlessness which is being motivated by mindless political Hatred. Now just be with me your lens of political analytical epiphany as we peruse the facts on the ground to prove the assertion of Absurdity and the Political hatred for the Zongo Community by Hon Alidu Seidu and his NPP government.
Let me say prestissimo,for a community to be Economically viable and seen to be Developed, there are certain essential facilities and key institutions that must be sited within the community so as to be economically viable and be called a Develop community and an essential institution like the court is one of such. The current location of the Court (at Aboabo) is unarguably the Political World Bank of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).The location of the court at Aboabo will improve and elevate the community stature of the area in terms of; Security, Economy et al .
As the place becomes the Mecca of Judges,Lawyers,Registrars, Bailiffs, litigants in their thousands, the residents of the community who initially were redundant economically will now be active as they would be engaged in economics activities around the sacred premises of the court where as some will also be employed as bailiffs of the court among other administrative job opportunities for the people of the community and it's environs.
Security will also be beefed up within and around the community because of the the court and this enures to the benefit of the people.
Now if not for *Political hatred* why would the MCE himself a zongo boy want to move this enviable Glory to Asokore Mampong his political party's stronghold?
Asokore Mampong had have it's lion share of Community Development since the creation of the municipality. From bearing the name of the municipality and being the Municipal Capital, Asokore Mampong accommodates the community day secondary school, it currently has been allocated a piece of land for the construction of an ultra modern Hospital, the office of the Municipal Electoral Commission is located at Asokore Mampong, Offices of the municipal Education and Health Directorates are all at Asokore Mampong, The MCE's bungalow currently under construction is also at Asokore Mampong, Three Police Stations among other key government institutions are all located at Asokore Mampong. Doesn't Aboabo and for that matter Zongo Communities deserve these goodies too? A clear case of *Political Hatred*
Now on the *Absurdity* of the matter.
The Court building is almost on the verge of completion and the MCE want to renovate the building to serve the purpose of a Clinic and not even an Hospital because a standard hospital should have certain facilities like *Emergency block, Accident block, Cancer block, Outpatient block, Inpatient block, Mortuary block, Postmortem Department block* among others to qualify for the status of an hospital by World Health Organisation(WHO) and the Court land doesn't have the space for all these facilities hence can only at best be renovated for a Clinic, and the estimated amount needed for such renovation is a colossal amount of *GH 4 billion* old cedis for a mere Clinic of which same amount could provide us a brand new Clinic at a different location so we could benefit from the court and clinic at the same time.
Is this also not a case of clear *Absurdity* ? Your guess is as good as mine. Thank you.
Farouk Muniru
A worried Asawase Constituent.
