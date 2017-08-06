TOP STORIES
Marijuana Consumption In Ghana Is Excessive—US Doctor
Dr. Eduardo Dennis Hernandez, Immediate past Vice President and currently consultant of the Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America (CADCA) on International Programs in the United State has slams that the intake of marijuana and miss-use of Tramadol in Ghana is in excess as compare to consumption of other hard drugs.
"A lot of people, old, adult, children take marijuana in Ghana because of how cheap it is in the country. Marijuana is not scarce and also not costive in Ghana upon my survey so people easily get access to it to smoke"
According to Dr. Eduardo Dennis Hernandez, consumption of marijuana leads to to variety of problems; medical, social, academic, economic and legal. He said it medically brings different illnesses, such is decreasing of brain capacity, etc.
"Community Anti Drug Coalition Of America (CADCA) also works in other West African countries such us Senegal, Cape Verde and Togo where marijuana consumption is also a problematic that rehabilitation centres and law enforcement should be approached to reiterate the act".
He disclosed these in an interview with Nana Adjei when he visited the Community Anti Drug Coalition of Fanteakwa (CADCOF) through Philip Foundation Wednesday June 21, 2017 at Begoro in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
Marijuana—also called weed, herb, pot, grass, bud, ganja, Mary Jane, and a vast number of other slang terms—is a greenish-gray mixture of the dried, shredded leaves and flowers of Cannabis sativa, the hemp plant.
Marijuana is one of the most abused drugs in the world. There is an ever-growing gap between the latest science about marijuana and the myths surrounding it. Some people think that since it is legal in some places, it must be safe.
But your body doesn’t know a legal drug from an illegal drug. It only knows the effect the drug creates once you have taken it.
It courses a lot of harm that consumers are advised to desist from it.
