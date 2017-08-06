TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Sissala West District Assembly exceeds revenue target
Gwollu, (U/W), Aug. 6, GNA - The Sissala West District Assembly, has for the first and second quarters of 2017, mobilised GH¢69,192.00 as Internally Generated Funds (IGF).
This represents the 228.9 per cent of the quarter's estimates of GH¢30,240.00.
Mr Zackaria Mohammed Bakor, the District Chief Executive (DCE) disclosed this during the first ordinary meeting of the Assembly in Gwollu in the Upper West Region.
He commended all stakeholders for helping to achieve the feat, but noted that the Assembly could do better if it sets a more challenging target for itself.
He said he had held discussions with officers of the four Area Councils to fashion out strategies to boost revenue mobilisation.
The DCE had tasked the Area Councils to undertake a comprehensive data exercise of all revenue sources and ensure they blocked all leakages while adhering to prompt payments of monies collected to the banks or the Assembly.
Mr Bakor gave the assurance that revenue sensitisation programmes would be sustained to keep the public well informed in order to gain their co-operation.
He said since he took over office in May, the Assembly's total debt stood at GH¢1, 268,663.79.
He therefore called for proactive measures including efficient prioritisation to ensure gradual settlement of the debt.
The DCE disclosed that the Assembly had received a net amount of GH¢280,082.31 as 2016 fourth quarter allocation of the District Assemblies Common Fund after all other statutory deductions.
Other funds that came into the Assembly according to the DCE include the Member of Parliament's Common Fund amounting to GH¢59,678.88 and GH¢236,035.92 as allocation for the Ghana Social Opportunities Project (G-SOP).
On security, Mr Bakor commended the security agencies in the district for living up to the task with their patrol activities, which ensured that people went about their daily activities peacefully without fear.
Mr Bakor said the District had received 53,418 bags of NPK fertilizer and 8,198 bags of Urea, which were distributed to 1,444 beneficiary farmers.
This comprised 1,269 males and 175 females registered under the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
