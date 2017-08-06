TOP STORIES
God gives us our needs in this world, but our wants, He will give when man will live eternal.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Government must show concern about our plight - Assembly Members
Cape Coast, Aug. 6, GNA - Assembly members in the Central Region have called on the government to put in place the mechanisms to address their challenges to ensure quality service delivery and administrative efficiency.
This, they said would ensure accountability in the local government system.
According to them, despite the enormous pressure on assembly members in the country's democratic dispensation, they are not given enough training in the performance of their feedback and representative functions in pursuit of the principles of democratic governance.
They noted that though assembly members had a huge responsibility of educating the electorate on government policies and on the need to pay taxes to expand the revenue base of the district assemblies, they were not resourced to carry such duties.
These concerns were stated in a communique issued at the end of a three-day training workshop for Presiding Members in the 20 districts of the Central Region.
The objective of the training was to expose the participants to the changing environment of local governance, challenges, opportunities and their expected roles.
It was also to equip them with the requisite knowledge, skills and appropriate attitudes to bring about the desired change in the country's socio-political agenda.
The participants said assembly members were core players in the local governance process, particularly the country's growing democracy and should be adequately resourced.
The communique said even though the concept of local governance was introduced in Ghana before other African countries such as Kenya and Uganda, they were doing better than the country.
It urged the Government to as a matter of urgency facilitate the procurement of motor bikes for members to enable them fulfill their duty of maintaining close contact with their electoral areas, consult their people on projects and meet the electorate before and after each assembly meeting.
GNA
By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Politics