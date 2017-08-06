TOP STORIES
" You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should themselves "By: A.C. Acquah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
MTN Ghana deepens awareness on Mobile Money service
Takoradi, Aug. 6, GNA - The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) has said the network is committed to economically empower Ghanaians through innovative product and services.
The introduction of the mobile money service to major supermarkets and businesses according to Management would be a boost to trading and promoting a cash lite economy.
Mr Simon Amoh, Regional Manager, South-West Business District of MTN said this at the launch of this year's mobile money month in Takoradi on the theme: 'Expanding digital payments for economic transformation.'
The month of August had been chosen to deepen awareness on mobile money, share its impacts and benefits as well as educate individuals on the use of this innovative and convenient service.
Mr Amoh said the MTN mobile money system had more than 6.2 million active users and more than 75,000 active agents nationwide.
'The success of mobile money is obvious and is expected that the unbanked population will sign on to the digital financial service platform soon,' he said.
He said the introduction of mobile money service had brought great relief to rural folks and businesses due to its convenient nature.
'Today, the mobile money service is even more attractive and impactful because together with 16 partner banks, MTN has developed and deployed numerous innovative financial products aimed at convenience and safety and supporting the drive towards a cash lite Ghana,' he added.
Mr Amoh said mobile money was transforming the face of business transactions to ensure that rapid economic transformation was made easy. GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance