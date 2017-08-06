TOP STORIES
Stop Deceiving Electorates—Rev. Dr Martin Fordjour To Politicians
Founder and Leader of the Glory Temple International, Rev. Dr Martin Fordjour has strongly charged Ghanaian politicians to stop deceiving their electorates with promises they are not able to fulfill.
Rev. Martin Fordjour, the husband of renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Monica Fordjour has chastised politicians in the country for giving huge assurances and promises to people whose vote they seek to win power but failing to keep the promises after getting hold of offices.
To him, the most worrying part of this negative attitude of the politicians towards the voters is when the latter finds it impossible reaching them(politicians) even on phone, a situation the man of God deems a clear betrayal. He has therefore charged politicians to desist from such an attitude in order to continue to enjoy the support of the electorates.
Dr. Martin Fordjour said this when he was flanked by several politicians, traditional rulers, popular gospel musicians, entrepreneurs, security personnel, members of his church and people from almost every sector of the economy at a special thanksgiving service held at the Glory Temple International’s chapel as part of activities marking celebrating his 40th Birthday.
Speaking to the men of God present, Rev. Forjour charged them to intermittently descend from their pulpits to support their communities develop. He explained that re-shaping roads, supporting the needy in the society and providing basic social amenities among other actions have been his contributions to his community, stressing that a man of God who neglects his social duties is not a true representative of Jehovah.
He asked founders and or leaders of churches not to project themselves as though they are God, compelling their members to worship them and give them glories meant for the source of all the power with which they solve the spiritual and physical challenges of the members. “Do not make your members servants to you…you are not God…I personally wash my car and that bus of the church, I painted this chapel myself… learn to do same…”, Rev. Martin Fordjour stated.
The Founder and Leader of Glory Temple International pledged to serve humanity and remain truthful and faithful to his creator, God, for the rest of his life on earth, announcing that due to his positive relationship with his members and his community, about forty nine (49) children of different parents have been named after him.
In his birthday speech, Rev. Dr. Martin Fordjour thanked God for the protection and guidance over his life and that of his entire family, and commended his wife, Mrs Monica Fordjour for supporting him and the church grow very rapidly in a very positive manner.
He said the first half of his forty years was full of troubles but the situation changed after his encounter with God.
One of the many politicians who joined the man of God to celebrate his 40th Birthday, Hon Benito Owusu Bio, Member Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya North described Rev. Martin Fordjour as a true man of God who has been supportive in the spiritual development of people around him as well as ensuring the progress of his community.
The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources prayed Rev. Fordjour to keep to distinguishing himself as a real man of God in order to continue to be a blessing to all persons he comes into contact with.
