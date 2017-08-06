modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kenya's Kirui wins men's world marathon

AFP
1 hour ago | Kenya
Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui wins the men's marathon athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in central London on August 6, 2017. By Glyn KIRK (AFP)
Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui wins the men's marathon athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in central London on August 6, 2017. By Glyn KIRK (AFP)

London (AFP) - Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui won the men's world marathon on Sunday, making up for his country's podium no-show in the last two championships.

Kirui, this season's Boston marathon winner, clocked 2hr 08min 27sec for gold, 1min 22sec ahead of Ethiopian rival Tamirat Tola.

Alphonse Simbu of Tanzania claimed bronze, just 2sec adrift of Tola after 42km around a 10km Thames river embankment loop in central London in glorious sunshine.

Tola, the Olympic bronze medallist at 10,000m and fastest in the field here with his season's best of 2:04.11, led the field through the halfway point in 1:05.28, accompanied by Kenyans Kirui and Gideon Kipketer, with this year's London champion Daniel Wanjiru a couple of seconds back.

At the 1:38 mark, Tola surged to open up a 20-metre lead on Kirui, but the Kenyan gradually reeled the Ethiopian back in and spurted past him to become the fifth gold medallist from the east African powerhouse in the marathon.

Britain's Callum Hawkins finished fourth in a personal best of 2:10.17, while Kipketer claimed fifth in 2:10.56, a place ahead of Italy's Daniele Meucci, given the same time, a personal best.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Kenya

TOP STORIES

Northern farmers laud gov’t response to Armyworm attack

7 hours ago

State being irresponsible with controversial tow levy – Franklin Cudjo...

8 hours ago

quot-img-1DON'T INFLATE AN ANT TO THE SIZE OF AN ELEPHANT, TELL IT AS IT IS.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line