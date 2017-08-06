modernghana logo

Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui wins men's world marathon

AFP
19 minutes ago | Kenya
Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui wins the men's marathon athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in central London on August 6, 2017. By Glyn KIRK (AFP)
Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui wins the men's marathon athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in central London on August 6, 2017. By Glyn KIRK (AFP)

London (AFP) - Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui won the men's marathon at the IAAF World Championships on Sunday.

Kirui, this season's Boston marathon winner, clocked 2hr 08min 27sec for gold, 1min 22sec ahead of Ethiopian rival Tamirat Tola.

Alphonse Simbu of Tanzania claimed bronze, just 2sec adrift of Tola.

