"The problem of food without salt is not how to taste it but how it will taste."By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui wins men's world marathon
London (AFP) - Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui won the men's marathon at the IAAF World Championships on Sunday.
Kirui, this season's Boston marathon winner, clocked 2hr 08min 27sec for gold, 1min 22sec ahead of Ethiopian rival Tamirat Tola.
Alphonse Simbu of Tanzania claimed bronze, just 2sec adrift of Tola.
