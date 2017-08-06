TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
England 53-2, lead South Africa by 189 in 4th Test
Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) - England were 53 for two in their second innings, a lead of 189 runs, at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Keaton Jennings was 17 not out and England captain Joe Root 13 not out.
England lead this four-match series 2-1.
