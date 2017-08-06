modernghana logo

England 53-2, lead South Africa by 189 in 4th Test

AFP
29 minutes ago | South Africa
England's Joe Root makes a run on the third day of the fourth Test match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on August 6, 2017. By Lindsey Parnaby (AFP)
England's Joe Root makes a run on the third day of the fourth Test match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on August 6, 2017. By Lindsey Parnaby (AFP)

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) - England were 53 for two in their second innings, a lead of 189 runs, at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Keaton Jennings was 17 not out and England captain Joe Root 13 not out.

England lead this four-match series 2-1.

