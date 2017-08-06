TOP STORIES
Citi FM launches EPL coverage with Community Shield clash
Citi FM will launch its radio coverage of the 2017/2018 English Premier League at the Villagio Vista’s AM&PM Sports Bar.
The launch will feature coverage the Community Shield game between Premier League champions Chelsea and Arsenal, ahead of the kick-off of the Premier League season next week.
The coverage is made possible by a collaboration between Citi FM and Talksport UK, who have been partners for almost a decade.
The traditional season curtain-raiser is a repeat of last season’s FA Cup final, in which Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1.
Citi FM’s coverage of the EPL has also recently welcomed Premium Bank as its latest sponsor.
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
