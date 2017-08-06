modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Police to remove barriers at Accra entry points

CitiFMonline
48 minutes ago | General News

The police administration has started the removal of barriers at entry points into the capital city, Accra.

The first checkpoint removed according to the new operational directive is the Ofankor barrier near Achimota in Accra.

An element of this strategy will be the replacement of snap checks with motorized barriers of entry into the capital city.

Citi News has gathered that police will now use randomized snap checks within the city to prevent criminals knowing which checkpoints to avoid.

At the points of entry, the police will station vehicles to monitor activities at these locations and conduct intelligence checks as and when necessary.

This, the Police believe, would achieve a dual purpose of increased security and reduce the inconvenience experienced by the public at these locations.


By: Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Northern farmers laud gov’t response to Armyworm attack

4 hours ago

State being irresponsible with controversial tow levy – Franklin Cudjo...

5 hours ago

quot-img-1" To lead means being your true self for the benefit of others"

By: Love quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line