"Abaa a yede boo Baah no da ho." The cain used to whip Baah is safely kept. Ur master said it, Agya Mills, so note.By: AGYA HENE
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Pharmaceutical Society launches 10-year strategic plan
The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has launched a 10-year strategic plan to promote efficient use and access to affordable medicines.
The plan seeks to maintain high standards of patient-centred pharmacy practice, strengthen local manufacturing and supply chain management and equitable distribution of pharmacists across the regions and districts.
It would additionally prepare pharmacists and pharmacy graduates to meet emerging national pharmaceutical needs.
Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Health Minister, launched the plan at this year's annual conference of the Society, underway at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.
It envisages that within the next decade, every healthcare facility would have a pharmacist dispensing prescription medication at all times and every pharmaceutical outlet properly regulated, in the interest of the patient.
Under the plan, steps would be taken to ensure that pharmacists in different areas of practice are well trained and resourced to efficiently perform and promote even distribution of pharmacies.
Marketing of pharmaceutical products would also be done by qualified professionals in ethical manner.
Besides, every patient attending hospital would be counseled by a pharmacist on how to take their medication.
The PSGH was founded in 1935 and it is the only professional body for pharmacists registered under the Professional Bodies Decree, 1973 (NRCD 143).
