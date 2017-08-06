TOP STORIES
INDEPENDENCE,FREEDOM AND THE ABOLISHMENT OF SLAVERY IS MEANINGLESS UNLESS RASICM PROBLEMS ARE RESOLVED.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Four million farmers to benefit from technology centres
Over four million farmers nation wide are expected to benefit from the creation of the District Centre of Agriculture, Commerce and Technology ( DCACT) by the Akufo-Addo government.
According to the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development in charge of Economic and Development, Collins Ntim, the farmers will be supported with improved seedlings and equipment to work and improve livelihoods in the country.
In an interview with Citi News the Deputy Minister, who is also the member of Parliament for Offinso North indicated that the establishment of the centre will create a smooth relationship between the private and public investors and industry players.
“This unit when created Will serve as a one stop centre within the district, an interface between the public and the private sector for a friendly partnership. A database will be created at the service centre which will have all the details of farmers and the types of farm produce their into for easy access for investors to go through and see how they are faring. This will also help us to monitor the kind of logistics, equipment in our distribution and disbursement of things to the farmers”
He added that 200 youth will be trained in every district in fire prevention to complement the work of the farmers to avoid bush fires which is a major threat to the project Planting for Jobs and Investments.
He then urged DCEs to collaborate with Agric officers and farmers in their districts to position their to attract investors which will be used to assess their performance stating that an award will be given to the best DCE on farmers day celebration.
He said, “I must say the DCEs do not have any option than to perform because their work is going to be judged on this, at the end of the day we will review what they have done and know how many farmers have benefited, how many investors have been brought on board. So the DCEs should work very closely with the district agricultural officers and farmers in their respective districts to be able to position themselves well to attract investors”
He added, “at the next farmers day it is not only farmers who will be recognized and awarded but the ministry is also making arrangements to award the best DCE who will be able to help his district.”
–
By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News